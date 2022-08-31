Bosch to invest $200 million to make fuel cell stacks in South Carolina

Bosch, the world's largest auto supplier, will expand its existing Anderson facility to support fuel cell production, which is planned to start in 2026 creating at least 350 new jobs.

Reuters

Bosch Group said it will invest more than $200 million to produce fuel cell stacks in its South Carolina facility, as the German company accelerates its transition to electrification.

Bosch, the world's largest auto supplier, said on Wednesday it will expand its existing Anderson facility to support fuel cell production, which is planned to start in 2026 creating at least 350 new jobs.

The fuel cell stacks produced in the facility will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to U.S. roads in the next few years, the company said.

Related Article
Bosch readies North American plants for electrification push
Bosch bets $528 million on 'green' hydrogen technology

The move comes as the U.S. Environment Protection Agency proposes to cut nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy trucks of 47 percent to 60 percent by 2045, which will force the industry to adopt hybrid and electric powertrains.

A fuel-cell power module is a system that generates electricity from hydrogen in vehicles and is essentially used in commercial vehicles.

Last year, Bosch signed a deal with electric truck maker Nikola Corp. to build Bosch fuel-cell power modules.

Bosch ranks No. 1 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $49.1 billion in 2021.

Related Article
Here's the Automotive News 2022 list of top suppliers
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis, National Business League choose 15 companies for Black supplier program
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis
Stellantis, National Business League choose 15 companies for Black supplier program
Dana inc_i_i.jpg
Dana plans $54.2 million EV battery cooling plant in suburban Detroit
Using Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 glasses, a Forvia employee can help troubleshoot.
Forvia troubleshoots with high-tech glasses
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-29-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive