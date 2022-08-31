Bosch to invest $200 million to make fuel cell stacks in South Carolina

Bosch Group said it will invest more than $200 million to produce fuel cell stacks in its South Carolina facility, as the German company accelerates its transition to electrification.

Bosch, the world's largest auto supplier, said on Wednesday it will expand its existing Anderson facility to support fuel cell production, which is planned to start in 2026 creating at least 350 new jobs.

The fuel cell stacks produced in the facility will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to U.S. roads in the next few years, the company said.