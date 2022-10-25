Bosch expands U.S. factory to produce more e-motors

CHARLESTON, S.C. — German supplier Robert Bosch said Tuesday that it will spend more than $260 million to expand production of electric motors at its plant here.

The plant just this month began producing e-motors, which are critical parts for electric vehicles, to supply the Rivian R1T pickup. But Bosch said it has secured "additional electromobility business" that requires an expansion.

"We have long been believers in the potential of electromobility and we have been investing heavily to bring this technology to market at scale for our customers," Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti said in a statement.

The investment will add about 75,000 square feet to the Charleston footprint by the end of 2023 and cover the purchase of manufacturing equipment.

The new business comes as Bosch invests heavily in its electrification offerings worldwide and regionally. The company has spent about $6 billion over the past few years to boost its EV-related products. In August, it announced plans to produce fuel cell stacks at its factory in Anderson, S.C., about 230 miles northwest of Charleston, as part of a $200 million investment there.

The electric motors made in Charleston today are assembled in a building that previously made parts for diesel-powered vehicles. High-pressure fuel injectors and pumps for internal combustion engines and safety-related products are also built at the factory.

In the statement, Bosch said it "has provided reskilling and upskilling opportunities to associates to prepare" for electric motor production, including having them travel to other Bosch factories for training.

The Charleston investment is expected to create at least 350 jobs by 2025, Bosch said.

Bosch ranks No. 1 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide parts sales to automakers of $49.14 billion in 2021.