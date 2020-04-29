BorgWarner to start limited production at damaged S.C. plant in early May

BorgWarner is planning to resume limited production in early May at its Seneca, S.C., facility that was severely damaged by a tornado on April 13, the company said.
"We have teams on-site working on necessary repairs to the facility to make this happen in a safe and efficient way," BorgWarner spokeswoman Michelle Collins said Wednesday. "We appreciate the support of the Oconee community and the state of South Carolina, our neighbors and our customers during this time."
The parts factory was hit by a tornado in the early morning on April 13. A 77-year-old contract worker was killed at the time the tornado hit. Four employees also were at the plant at the time, but they suffered only minor injuries. Photos from the scene showed severe damage to the facility.