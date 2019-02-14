BorgWarner projects new business growth up to 6%

Automotive engine and powertrain components supplier BorgWarner Inc. is growing its pipeline of new business thanks to hybrid-vehicle growth and further expansion into China.

The company based in suburban Detroit reported new business growth of $430 million to $580 million in 2019, $750 million to $875 million in 2020 and $800 million to $950 million in 2021.

Th majority of that growth is coming from the China market, representing about 50 percent of the backlog, the company said in a press release. North and South Americas and Europe account for 25 percent and 15 percent of the backlog, respectively.

Hybrid vehicle components account for the vast majority of the new business growth, about 70 percent, compared to just 10 percent for electric vehicles and 20 percent for internal-combustion engine vehicles, the company said.

Q4 report

The supplier also reported that despite slowing sales in the fourth quarter, it netted a strong year in 2018. BorgWarner swung to net income of $230 million from a loss of $146 million in the fourth quarter. The company's provision for income taxes fell to $19 million in the quarter compared with $338 million during the same quarter last year. Revenue during the quarter was flat at $2.57 billion. Net income for the year more than doubled to $931 million because of the tax swing while revenue increased 4.8 percent to $10.53 billion.

While foreign currency exchange rates decreased earnings in the fourth quarter by $65 million, the company saw an overall yearly gain of about $202 million thanks to favorable exchange rates.

Wall Street has responded positively to the news. BorgWarner (NSYE: BWA) shares were up 1 percent to $40.78 in midday trading.

In January, BorgWarner agreed to sell its thermostat business, which includes production operations in Brazil and Germany, to U.K.-based Arlington Industries Group Ltd. for approximately $27 million. BorgWarner acquired the thermostat business as part of the 2013 acquisition of German gas recirculation component supplier Gustav Wahler GmbH & Co. KG in an estimated $350 million deal.

Automotive News contributed to this report.

