BorgWarner employee ordered to remain in custody in Russia

BorgWarner employee Paul Whelan was ordered Thursday to remain in custody through Dec. 29, a year and a day since he was arrested in Russia on suspicion of spying.

The 49-year-old security chief for the suburban Detroit auto supplier has been behind bars since he was arrested at a Moscow hotel on Dec. 28 with a flash drive containing "state secrets." He was later charged with espionage.

Whelan continues to profess his innocence and his family has expressed concerns about his well-being in Russian jail.

"My human rights are being violated, my life threatened, medical issues are being denied, and my property stolen," Whelan said in a BBC video clip as he addressed a judge at Lefortovo Court in Moscow on Thursday, the Washington Times reported. "No evidence of espionage has been provided, as it does not exist."