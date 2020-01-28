BorgWarner to acquire Delphi in all-stock transaction

BorgWarner Inc. on Tuesday said it agreed to buy Delphi Technologies in a deal would unite two suppliers positioning for the industry's shift to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Delphi shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share held. That translates to $17.39 per share, a premium of about 77 percent to Delphi's closing price on Monday.



Upon closing of the transaction, current BorgWarner stockholders are expected to own about 84 percent of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies stockholders are expected to own about 16 percent.

The deal, which puts Delphi’s enterprise value at approximately $3.3 billion, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Bloomberg first reported on the deal earlier Tuesday.

BorgWarner's biggest deal to date is the $950 million acquisition of Remy International in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Both companies' engine and transmission businesses are seen by analysts as entering a period of decline as automakers consolidate and invest in the development of electric cars. They have been investing in products automakers will need for hybrid models that run using both gasoline engines and battery power, as well as full-electric vehicles.

Forced by governments around the world to improve fuel efficiency and cut emissions, automakers are turning to smaller, lighter engines and electrifying their lineups. The industry has also been hit by sluggish economic growth and the U.S. trade war with China.

Delphi Technologies was one of two companies to split from Delphi Automotive in 2017. The other was Aptiv, focused on new technology like advanced safety systems and self-driving car software. The split left the smaller Delphi Technologies to focus on supplying engine and transmission parts.

Delphi was the world's largest parts maker when General Motors spun off the company in 1998.

BorgWarner ranks No. 22 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $10.53 billion in 2018, while Delphi ranks No. 62 with global sales to automakers of $3.86 billion in the same period.

Bloomberg and Reuters contribued to this report.