BMW vehicles to use new software to 'feel' road conditions

Reuters

TEL AVIV -- Software from Israel's Tactile Mobility will be embedded into the BMW's next-generation vehicles beginning in 2021.

The collaboration will equip the vehicles with the ability to analyze the road surface attributes under their tires, enabling detection of road conditions.

Tactile Mobility develops software that uses a vehicle's non-visual sensors, including wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM and gear position to help smart and autonomous vehicles "feel" vehicle-road dynamics and road conditions.

In October, Tactile Mobility said it had secured $9 million in funding from a group of investors that included Porsche.

In May, the sports-car maker said it would use Tactile Mobility's technology in its future vehicles.

The cooperation between BMW and Tactile Mobility began through the BMW Startup Garage, the venture client unit of the BMW Group.

