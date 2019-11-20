Ben Patel, former Tenneco exec, joins Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. of Findlay, Ohio, said Wednesday it has hired Tenneco veteran Ben Patel as its senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Patel, 52, until earlier this year was chief technology officer at Tenneco Inc. He was named an Automotive News Rising Star in 2015.

"Ben will help us get ahead of the curve with products that meet current and future needs in mobility," Brad Hughes, Cooper Tire president and CEO, said in a statement. "He brings a strong foundation as a scientist combined with a demonstrated ability to inspire and lead global teams to success."

Ben Patel

At Tenneco, Patel worked in the company's clean-air division, overseeing research and development for such products as more efficient catalytic converters, lightweight mufflers and performance exhaust systems.

From 2017 to earlier this year, Patel led Tenneco's engineering activities, overseeing 3,000 technologists at 15 centers globally.

In 2019, Tenneco ranked No. 15 on the Automotive News list of the 100 top North American suppliers, and the company was 26th globally.

Cooper, which makes several lines of replacement tires, is working to expand its original equipment business. As automobiles add more self-driving technologies, tires could morph into more complex components and play a more important role in providing information to a vehicle's sensors.

