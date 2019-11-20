Ben Patel, former Tenneco exec, joins Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. of Findlay, Ohio, said Wednesday it has hired Tenneco veteran Ben Patel as its senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Patel, 52, until earlier this year was chief technology officer at Tenneco Inc. He was named an Automotive News Rising Star in 2015.

"Ben will help us get ahead of the curve with products that meet current and future needs in mobility," Brad Hughes, Cooper Tire president and CEO, said in a statement. "He brings a strong foundation as a scientist combined with a demonstrated ability to inspire and lead global teams to success."