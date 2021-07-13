Battery supplier SES takes SPAC path to capital; deal values company at $3.6B

Investors include GM, Hyundai, Kia, Geely and SAIC.

SES screen grab

Lithium-metal battery supplier SES Holdings said it planned to go public through a merger with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp., a publicly listed special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

The proposed transaction, announced early Tuesday, is expected to provide the battery-maker with capital to accelerate its expansion plans. The companies valued the combined entity at $3.6 billion.

Proponents of lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles see the technology as an option that could slash battery costs and ramp up energy density, compared with the current battery technologies in use.

The deal takes place against a backdrop of roaring interest in EV battery chemistry as automakers lay out their plans to electrify.

SES, of Singapore, formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, in 2015 caught the eye of General Motors, which is now an investor.

Other investors include Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Chinese automakers Geely Holding Group and SAIC Motor.

SPAC deal

SES is the latest auto-related company to go public through a SPAC merger, a method increasingly used as a shortcut to public markets. SPAC deals can be executed in just a few months, while traditional public offerings take longer.

In a news release announcing the arrangements, Ivanhoe CEO Robert Friedland said his company "concluded that SES's approach to li-metal batteries has led to it being the most competitive industry player today when measured by performance."

"This, together with its overall economics and wide-scale commercialization plan with key automakers, means that SES is the only next-generation battery technology company that will be successful in commercializing its batteries by the middle of the decade."

$476 million

The two entities expect the merger to provide SES with up to $476 million in gross proceeds to fund its expansion efforts, according to the news release.

SES expects to have more than $600 million in cash at transaction close. The company hopes the cash will boost growth and aid its commercialization phase in 2025.

SES has two battery-prototyping facilities, in the U.S. and China. GM and SES have plans to build a manufacturing prototyping line in suburban Boston by 2023.

Private investors in the merged companies include Koch Strategic Platforms, LG Technology Ventures, Foxconn, Vertex Ventures, Fidelity Investments Canada and Franklin Templeton, according to SES.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Auto suppliers Aptiv, Lear join Mexico's effort to ramp up vaccinations
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Aptiv vaccination
Auto suppliers Aptiv, Lear join Mexico's effort to ramp up vaccinations
One supplier's small protest
MagnaSign.jpg
Magna announces education program for employees
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive