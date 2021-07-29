Battery supplier Clarios postpones $1.8 billion IPO, report says

The former unit of Johnson Controls delayed the stock offering indefinitely because of market conditions, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg

Clarios International Inc., the former battery unit of Johnson Controls Inc., has postponed an initial public offering that was scheduled for Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The IPO, which was planned to raise as much as $1.8 billion, was delayed indefinitely because of market conditions, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private.

The Milwaukee-based company had offered 88.1 million shares for $17 to $21 apiece. At the top end of that range, it would have been valued at $10.7 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A representative for Clarios couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the company's private equity owner Brookfield Asset Management Inc. declined to comment.

The move coincides with the year’s record-breaking U.S. IPO spree losing some of its momentum. Since Jan. 31, 690 companies have raised more than $229 billion in listings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Clarios produces a range of battery products from low-voltage to vehicle and industrial products. Its portfolio of brands includes Varta, LTH and Heliar.

Brookfield’s private equity arm, Brookfield Business Partners, agreed to buy the battery business from Johnson Controls International Plc in 2018, funded by $3 billion in equity and $10.2 billion in long-term debt.

Clarios ranks No. 80 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $1.9 billion in 2020.

