Battery supplier Clarios names Mark Wallace as new CEO

Global battery supplier Clarios, the former unit of Johnson Controls Inc., named Mark Wallace as its new CEO, effective Monday.

The year-old supplier based in Milwaukee, Wis., said in a statement on Tuesday that interim CEO John Barkhouse will serve as board chairman.

"Mark has a demonstrated history of driving revenue growth and improving profit margins," Barkhouse said in a statement. "His experience as a leader with extensive knowledge of the (original equipment) and aftermarket industries ensures Clarios and its customers are in good hands, and our strategic plan will continue to advance globally."

Wallace, 53, comes from longtime supplier Dana Inc., where he was president of the commercial vehicle drive and motion systems business.

According to the statement, Wallace also held several executive posts at sunroof supplier Webasto along with stints at Magna International and Cooper Automotive.