For battery challenger, it's build, build, build

"We felt that the market was very ripe and we did have a competitive advantage. This could be one of the biggest opportunities for us if we invest now. So I made the decision to enter the market aggressively."

"Aggressively" is almost an understatement.

Since that decision in 2017, SK has launched construction of the plant in Commerce, Ga., which by 2022 will yield 10 gigawatt-hours of battery-cell production (the industry's peculiar way of measuring production capacity). Kim said it will be necessary to double the plant's size to 20 GWh by 2023, which would supply about 250,000 vehicles. And still more is likely to come after that.

SK Innovation has also invested in the South Korean home market to expand capacity there, from 1.7 GWh of startup volume to 5 GWh.

In China, the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, SK is investing to increase from 7.5 GWh of capacity to 27.5. SK also expects to acquire the capacity of another company there to obtain an additional 8.5 GWh. And it has begun building still another production base in Hungary that will yield 23.5 GWh of battery capacity by 2022.

All of SK's current plants together add up to nearly 85 GWh of capacity, according to Kim's calculations, enough to supply about 1 million vehicles a year.

But that's not enough, either, he points out.