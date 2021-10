Automotive technology supplier Aptiv on Monday lowered its sales forecast for the financial year due to a semiconductor shortage that has forced automakers to curtail production.

The company now expects 2021 net sales in the range of $15.1 to $15.5 billion, down from its previous target of $16.1 to $16.4 billion.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Asian countries that are home to auto factories and semiconductor plants has led to an acute chip shortage, impacting automotive players small and large.