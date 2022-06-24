Automotive safety supplier Veoneer being prepped for sale, report says

SSW was founded in 2021 by former Lazard bankers Antonio Weiss and Josh Steiner as well as former Goldman Sachs Group executive Eric Schwartz. Steiner is chairman of Castleton Commodities International and a senior adviser at Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

The Veoneer business is likely to attract interest from rival automotive suppliers as well as some buyout firms, the people said.

A representative for SSW declined to comment, while a representative for Veoneer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Qualcomm partnered with SSW in October to take Veoneer private for $4.5 billion. The U.S. chipmaker giant took the Arriver technology business, while SSW worked alongside Veoneer management, led by CEO Jacob Svanberg, to buy the rest of the Swedish company with plans to sell it onward. The group trumped an earlier offer from megasupplier Magna International Inc .

Veoneer was spun off from airbag maker Autoliv in 2018.

