Automotive News live talk March 1: PACE Awards and innovation

Join us at noon EST Tuesday, March 1 for a live discussion about innovation and how to apply for our annual PACE and PACEpilot Awards.

Staff reports

Join Automotive News at noon EST Tuesday, March 1 for a live discussion on our LinkedIn and Facebook pages about industry innovation and how to apply for our annual PACE and PACEpilot Awards.

For 28 years the Automotive News PACE program has honored superior innovation, technology and business performance among auto suppliers. Executive Editor Jamie Butters will talk with Kevin Chronicle from Bosch, a past PACE winner, and Douglas Ober, our interim director of judging.

They’ll give advice on what makes a good PACE and PACEpilot application and the state of innovation in the auto industry. Also joining them will be Leslie J. Allen, news editor for mobility coverage, and Lindsay Chappell, news editor overseeing auto suppliers.

Allen and Chappell bring decades of experience covering innovation and new technology emerging in the auto industry and personal transportation.

You may send questions in advance of the event to [email protected]

The deadline to apply for PACE and PACEpilot is March 11.

 

