Automakers scramble to replace Ukrainian parts supplies

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group and BMW are among automakers scrambling to find alternative sources of vital parts made in Ukraine from as far afield as China and Mexico, as Russia's invasion halts assembly lines and breaks complex supply chains.

The hunt for new supplies is the latest challenge for an auto industry already reeling from soaring metal and energy prices, supply chains snarled by the pandemic and a shortage of semiconductor chips.

The fighting in Ukraine has now disrupted output of wire harnesses, which bundle up to 5 km (3.1 miles) of cables in the average car. Unique to each model, vehicles cannot be built without them.

As a result, VW and rival BMW have cut output and temporarily closed some assembly lines, while Mercedes-Benz has warned its production will be affected soon.

VW's premium brand Audi said the entire group is working to get major suppliers to relocate their Ukrainian wire harness production to other plants or find alternative suppliers. That search includes Eastern Europe, North Africa, Mexico and "possibly" China, it said.

"We have been working successfully with various suppliers from these regions for our models for years," it said. "It is possible, for example, that suppliers will split production across several locations."

BMW also said it is in "intensive talks" with suppliers to find alternative sources for parts, while Stellantis said it has already shifted its sourcing from Ukraine to elsewhere in Europe, declining to say where.

Nick Klein, a vice president at global logistics firm OEC Group, said automakers who have relied on Ukraine will need to move fast.

"You will need to order way ahead of time, because you will face delays, and carmakers will be competing against each other for the same sources," said Klein, who specializes in automotive logistics.