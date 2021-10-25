Automakers monitor cyberattack on German supplier Eberspaecher

Major automaker customers of Eberspaecher Group said they were keeping track of the ongoing cyberattack against the German supplier and that there has been no impact on vehicle production thus far.

A spokesperson for Stellantis said on Tuesday that while the company was "monitoring the situation" at Eberspaecher, it has resulted in "no production impact at this time" at the automaker's assembly plants.

A BMW spokesman said the company was also aware of the cyberattack.

"This doesn't have an impact on our production at the moment," BMW spokesman Phil Dilanni wrote in an email to Automotive News. "We cannot provide further information but are in close contact with our supplier."

Requests for comment from other automakers were not immediately returned.

Eberspaecher, an automotive exhaust and thermal management systems supplier, said Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack that affected the company's information technology infrastructure.

Eberspaecher, in a statement on its website , called it an “organized cyberattack” and said it immediately took “necessary steps” to counteract the attack and protect iemployees and customers. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the supplier's website remained down, except for a page showing the statement in English and German and the company's logo.

"Our team is working at full speed with external cybersecurity specialists and data forensics experts to eliminate the threat and restore normal operations," the statement read in part. "The relevant investigative authorities have been called in."

Details about the attack, who is responsible and the impact on Eberspaecher operations were not immediately clear. Multiple requests for comment from the company’s press office were not returned.