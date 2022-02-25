Auto technlogy supplier Aptiv shifted high-volume production out of Ukraine

CEO Kevin Clark says Aptiv moved the production out of Ukraine over the last few months 'so we were better positioned to manage disruption.'

Reuters

CEO Kevin Clark: "Over the course of the last couple of months, we actually moved a couple of what I call high runner programs out of the Ukraine."

Automotive technology supplier Aptiv shifted high-volume production of parts for vehicles out of Ukraine over the past couple months ahead of possible hostilities, CEO Kevin Clark said.

"Over the course of the last couple of months, we actually moved a couple of what I call high runner programs out of the Ukraine ... just so we were better positioned to manage disruption," Clark said at a Barclays conference on Thursday.

Aptiv swapped in "lower runners" in the place of those programs, he said.

An Aptiv spokeswoman said Clark's "high runner" and "lower runners" comments were in reference to high- and low-volume programs, but declined to comment further.

Russian forces pressed their advance on Friday after invading Ukraine. Missiles pounded Kyiv and authorities said they were girding for an assault at overthrowing the government.

Aptiv ranks No. 19 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $11.5 billion in 2020.

 

Related Article
Our 2021 list of top global and North American suppliers
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Valeo targets market-beating growth by 2025 as production rebounds
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Valeo rtrs web.jpg
Valeo targets market-beating growth by 2025 as production rebounds
box_mounted_i.png
Bosch to acquire German mapping company in bid to boost automated driving development
Steel web.jpg
Aluminum jumps to record high as Russian attack boosts supply risks
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive