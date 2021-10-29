Lear to buy Kongsberg Automotive's comfort seating unit for $202 million

The deal would give Lear a larger suite of comfort seating products to enhance vehicle performance and packaging.

Lear Corp. said Thursday it will acquire a Kongsberg Automotive business unit specializing in producing comfort seating solutions.

Lear, a Southfield, Mich.-based supplier of seating and electrical systems, said the deal will aid its vertical integration and help grow product offerings to include a larger suite of comfort seating solutions to enhance vehicle performance and packaging.

Lear said it will pay $203 million for Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems unit. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

"This acquisition represents an opportunity for Lear to capture more content-per-vehicle by providing an optimized solution with a better value proposition for our customers, in terms of cost, quality and performance," Lear CEO Ray Scott said in a news release.

Kongsberg Automotive is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Its ICS business unit employs more than 3,800 people in facilities in Asia, Europe and North America. Those employees are expected to be integrated into Lear.

"I am convinced our ICS employees will be in good hands and continue to thrive at a much larger scale at Lear, our longstanding partner," Kongsberg Automotive CEO Joerg Buchheim said in a news release. "For Kongsberg Automotive, the transaction provides us the room for additional financial maneuvering and allows us to fully concentrate on our path towards highly-focused and profitable growth."

Lear ranks No. 9 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide parts sales to automakers of $17 billion in 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bosch to spend $467 million to expand chip operations in 2022
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
bosch web_3.jpg
Bosch to spend $467 million to expand chip operations in 2022
Hackers BB web.jpg
Eberspaecher put workers on reduced hours after cyberattack
AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
Automakers monitor cyberattack on German supplier Eberspaecher
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive