ATC Drivetrain acquires Global Battery Solutions

ATC Drivetrain said it acquired battery life cycle management company Global Battery Solutions.

The news, announced Wednesday, comes after the automotive remanufacturing firm in April acquired Treharne, an electric vehicle manufacturing and battery life cycle management company based in the U.K., to "support customers' global needs in the EV and hybrid powertrain areas."

ATC, based in suburban Detroit, traces its roots to 1938. It also operates in Oklahoma, Tennessee, England and China.

In a statement, ATC CEO Greg Heald said the acquisition of Global Battery Solutions, based in Holland, Mich., would help ATC improve its EV systems and life cycle battery management.

"GBS brings a long history of technical innovation in the area of vehicle electronics and battery management," Heald said. "With the addition of GBS and Treharne ... we will be able to better serve our customers' rapidly evolving and growing needs for EV products and services."

In an email to Automotive News, ATC spokesperson Michele Mouyinas wrote the acquisition was completed but declined to disclose the terms of the agreement.

"The acquisition of GBS and also Treharne, build on the EV capabilities that ATC developed organically over the past two years," Mouyinas wrote.

Mouyinas said the acquisition will expand ATC's electronic remanufacturing presence in North America and will improve its battery testing capabilities.