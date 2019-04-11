ArcelorMittal is spinning Honda's help into gold

DETROIT -- Steel blanks supplier ArcelorMittal is lining up auto customers for a patented, innovative approach to vehicle door rings , in which inner and outer rings are combined into a single, large component that is lighter and stronger than the traditional rings.

ArcelorMittal is quick to give credit to customer Honda Motor Co. for proposing the idea and guiding the global steel giant and its French r&d operations to success with it. And now that the door rings are going into Honda vehicles, the automaker doesn't mind that the innovation is being shared across the industry -- and it is not getting a royalty from the supplier.

In addition to being used in Honda's brisk-selling 2019 Acura RDX crossover, the ArcelorMittal door rings are now going into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 2019 Ram 1500 pickup. And the supplier says it's participating in 20 other vehicle design programs for the ring.