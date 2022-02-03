Aptiv earnings plunge 95% in Q4; software firm acquisition planned with Audi

Supplier to invest with Audi in software firm.

Automotive tech supplier Aptiv said fourth-quarter net income plunged 95 percent to $15 million as one-time special costs and a decline in revenue weighed down results.

The company also said today that it and Volkswagen AG's Audi brand would invest a combined $285 million in vehicle software company TTTech Auto, which designs software that auto manufacturers can use to manage data flowing from sensors and safety systems used to automate driving.

Aptiv reported net sales of $4.13 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, down 1.9 percent from a year earlier, as declines in sales in Europe and North America more than offset gains in Asia and South America.

Aptiv said it made $160 million in adjusted net income in the quarter, which excludes restructuring costs and other one-time, special items.

Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark said in a statement that the results reflected the supplier's "financial strength" in the face of supply chain challenges such as the microchip shortage and the impact of COVID-19. He pointed to $24 billion in new business rewards in the quarter and revenue growth outpacing the industry overall.

"Despite our expectations that supply chain disruptions will continue in 2022, I am confident that our strategically positioned portfolio and relentless focus on execution will continue to drive robust performance," Clark said.

Aptiv shares slipped 3.1 percent in midday trading to $135.51.

The earnings report comes a few weeks after Aptiv said it would purchase software firm Wind River from private equity firm TPG Capital for $4.3 billion. Aptiv said it expects revenue at Wind River, once owned by IBM, to grow between 12 and 15 percent in 2022. It expects revenue to reach about $1 billion by 2026, up from about $360 million in 2021, driven by growth from Wind River's Studio cloud-native software platform.

On a call with analysts, Clark said Wind River's experience in industries such as telecommunications and defense will help it to more effectively deploy software solutions. About 10 percent of Wind River's revenue comes from its automotive business.

"They know what legacy approaches were, but they come with the benefit of having developed more contemporary approaches from the telecom and aerospace and defense industries," Clark said.

Fourth-quarter revenue from Aptiv's advanced safety and user experience unit was about flat from a year ago, at $1.12 billion. A 7 percent gain in active safety revenue was offset by a 6 percent decline in revenue from its user experience business, which the company attributed to supply woes in Europe.

Revenue from Aptiv's signal and power solutions unit fell 2 percent from a year earlier to $3.03 billion.

North American sales slipped 2 percent from a year earlier, while sales in Europe dipped 14 percent. The company reported 5 percent growth in revenue in Asia, including a 9 percent gain in China.

Full-year results, forecast
On the year, Aptiv reported net income of $527 million, down from $1.77 billion in 2020, even as revenue surged 20 percent to $15.6 billion.

Aptiv expects net sales of between $17.7 billion and $18.1 billion in 2022. It forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $2.4 billion and $2.7 billion, up from about $2 billion in 2022.

The company's 2022 guidance does not include the acquisition of Wind River.

Audi and Aptiv's investment in TTTech Auto today gives the Austrian firm a valuation of $1 billion.

Aptiv will invest $228 million in TTTech Auto, while Audi is investing $57 million, the companies said in a statement.

Established auto manufacturers such as VW are racing to secure more software expertise via acquisitions, hiring drives and equity investments as they try to catch up with EV leader Tesla Inc.'s ability to rapidly improve vehicles using software upgrades.

TTTech Auto was formed in 2018 by aerospace firm TTTech Group, South Korean technology company Samsung, Audi and chipmaker Infineon.

"We want to provide aerospace safety at automotive cost," TTTech CEO Georg Kopetz said in an interview.

Aptiv ranks No. 19 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $11.5 billion in 2020.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Stellantis imposes changes that could raise suppliers' costs, cause 'a lot of friction'
