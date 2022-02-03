Aptiv earnings plunge 95% in Q4; software firm acquisition planned with Audi

Automotive tech supplier Aptiv said fourth-quarter net income plunged 95 percent to $15 million as one-time special costs and a decline in revenue weighed down results.

The company also said today that it and Volkswagen AG's Audi brand would invest a combined $285 million in vehicle software company TTTech Auto, which designs software that auto manufacturers can use to manage data flowing from sensors and safety systems used to automate driving.

Aptiv reported net sales of $4.13 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, down 1.9 percent from a year earlier, as declines in sales in Europe and North America more than offset gains in Asia and South America.

Aptiv said it made $160 million in adjusted net income in the quarter, which excludes restructuring costs and other one-time, special items.

Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark said in a statement that the results reflected the supplier's "financial strength" in the face of supply chain challenges such as the microchip shortage and the impact of COVID-19. He pointed to $24 billion in new business rewards in the quarter and revenue growth outpacing the industry overall.

"Despite our expectations that supply chain disruptions will continue in 2022, I am confident that our strategically positioned portfolio and relentless focus on execution will continue to drive robust performance," Clark said.

Aptiv shares slipped 3.1 percent in midday trading to $135.51.