Automotive tech supplier Aptiv agrees to buy Wind River in $4.3 billion deal

Automotive technology supplier Aptiv said Tuesday it has agreed to buy software firm Wind River from private equity firm TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash as it seeks to capitalize on a surge in spending by automakers to digitalize their cars.

The all-cash deal will expand Aptiv's footprint in an area that is fast becoming the next battleground for automakers, which are spending billions of dollars to enable over-the-air updates and add smartphone-like features.

Once owned by Intel Corp., Wind River develops software and cloud systems for several industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical and telecommunications. Last year it generated revenue of about $400 million.

Aptiv said it would finance the deal through a combination of cash and debt. Shares in Aptiv fell 2.3 percent to $160.94 in early trading.

"The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark said in a statement.

"Fully capitalizing on this opportunity requires comprehensive solutions that enable software to be developed faster, deployed seamlessly and optimized throughout the vehicle lifecycle by leveraging data-driven insights."