Aptiv forecasts flat earnings for 2019

High-tech electronics supplier Aptiv said it expects 2019 operating income to be flat to slightly increased, despite a forecast of slower new-vehicle production.

"As we look ahead to 2019, we expect to see continued softening of vehicle production around the world," Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark said in a conference call to announce earnings for fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 .

The forecast nonetheless helped push Aptiv shares up 7.7 percent to $79.47 in midday trading.

Reflecting the spinoff of Aptiv's former powertrain segment to Delphi Technologies in December 2017, net income fell 4 percent for the quarter, to $247 million, and dropped 21 percent for the year, to about $1.1 billion. Income from continuing operations was $1.1 billion for the year, up 4 percent.

Aptiv said revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $3.6 billion. For all of 2018, revenue improved 12 percent to $14.4 billion.