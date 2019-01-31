Aptiv forecasts flat earnings for 2019

Aptiv retrofitted 30 BMW 5-series sedans to use as robotaxis during the recent CES show in Las Vegas.

High-tech electronics supplier Aptiv said it expects 2019 operating income to be flat to slightly increased, despite a forecast of slower new-vehicle production.

"As we look ahead to 2019, we expect to see continued softening of vehicle production around the world," Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark said in a conference call to announce earnings for fourth-quarter and full-year 2018.

The forecast nonetheless helped push Aptiv shares up 7.7 percent to $79.47 in midday trading.

Reflecting the spinoff of Aptiv's former powertrain segment to Delphi Technologies in December 2017, net income fell 4 percent for the quarter, to $247 million, and dropped 21 percent for the year, to about $1.1 billion. Income from continuing operations was $1.1 billion for the year, up 4 percent.

Aptiv said revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $3.6 billion. For all of 2018, revenue improved 12 percent to $14.4 billion.

Trouble spot

Worldwide, Aptiv said it expects vehicle production to be down 4 percent for the first half of 2019 and 2.5 percent for the full year. For North America, which accounts for about 39 percent of Aptiv revenue, the company expects production to be down 3 percent in the first quarter and down 2 percent for the year. In contrast, Aptiv expects its revenues in North America to increase by a similar margin.

Production in China, a market that accounts for about 19 percent of Aptiv revenue, is expected to fall more steeply, down 11 percent in the first quarter and down 8 percent for the year, the company said.

Clark said Aptiv would be "prudent" in its spending plans in China.

"While we will continue to experience strong revenue growth over market in this region, driven by double-digit growth in our key product areas, including active safety, infotainment and high-voltage electrification, we're preparing for structurally lower industry volume going forward," he said.

Aptiv CFO Joe Massaro said in the call that the company would continue to invest in its key high-tech segments despite the short-term difficulties in China, believing the longer-term outlook remains positive.

"We made a decision to continue to make investments in things like active safety, mobility, high-voltage electrification, even though we've seen the volumes pull back a bit, particularly in China, right?" Massaro said.

"It didn't make sense for a couple of quarters of top-line pressure in China to pull back on that spend. So that is impacting margins at this point," he said. "But again, we think, longer-term, it's the right thing to do."

