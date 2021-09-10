Aptiv flags Asia chip constraints in third quarter

Automotive technology supplier Aptiv Plc is facing significant semiconductor supply constraints in the third quarter due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia, CFO Joseph Massaro said on Friday.

Given the COVID-19 outbreaks in Malaysia and Thailand, governments are taking a meaningful stance on production closures, Massaro said, speaking at the RBC Capital Markets industrials conference.

"We have had semiconductor suppliers industry wide who have been closed for a couple of weeks at a time. We had one that was closed for a couple of weeks, open for a period of time and then reclosed."