Apply now for PACE, PACEpilot honors

Applications are open for the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards and PACEpilot program.

The PACE Awards recognize both traditional and nontraditional suppliers around the world for new product, process and business model innovation. Entries must be innovations that have been commercialized by a sale to an automaker.

PACEpilot recognizes post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

All entries will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The deadline for applications is March 11. Visit autonews.com/pace for more information.

