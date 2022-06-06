Apple software will become more prominent in vehicle dashboards

The company unveiled an updated version of its Car Play software.

Reuters

Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the instrument cluster on the dashboard of cars that will start shipping next year.

Apple unveiled an updated version of its CarPlay software at its annual software developer conference. The new software will for the first time power the instrument cluster on a car's dashboard showing speed, directions and gas mileage. Apple said that automakers such as Ford are planning to use the new software and that cars with it will start shipping next year.

Apple also announced that users can buy now and pay later for purchases through Apple Pay Later, and the company added an edit button to iMessage.

The company also introduced tweaks to popular apps including better rendering of landmarks on its Maps software.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford-backed battery startup Solid Power flips switch on new cell production line
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Solid-Power-MAIN_i.png
Ford-backed battery startup Solid Power flips switch on new cell production line
GM cobalt supplier admits to bribery
RAM-MAIN_i.jpg
Can Stellantis improve its supplier relations?
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-6-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive