Apple software will become more prominent in vehicle dashboards

Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the instrument cluster on the dashboard of cars that will start shipping next year.

Apple unveiled an updated version of its CarPlay software at its annual software developer conference. The new software will for the first time power the instrument cluster on a car's dashboard showing speed, directions and gas mileage. Apple said that automakers such as Ford are planning to use the new software and that cars with it will start shipping next year.

Apple also announced that users can buy now and pay later for purchases through Apple Pay Later, and the company added an edit button to iMessage.

The company also introduced tweaks to popular apps including better rendering of landmarks on its Maps software.