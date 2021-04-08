Annual CAR MBS will be held as hybrid event

The Center for Automotive Research plans to go forward with the annual Management Briefing Seminars as a hybrid event in early August, forgoing the virtual format it used last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based nonprofit research group has seminars scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

As always, CAR plans to hold the event at the Grand Traverse Resort near Traverse City, Mich. The resort held in-person conferences in fall 2020 and CAR cited its sanitary protocols as reason to hold live events.

"It will be a hybrid event, so we will be offering both the in-person experience, and for those not comfortable attending in person or are unable to attend in person, there will be a virtual option available," said Katie Ramsburgh, director of community relations and marketing operations at CAR.

Registration will open on Thursday, April 15. Both registration options will be available at that time, Ramsburgh said.

The Management Briefing Seminars is considered one of the key annual events for auto suppliers, especially for networking opportunities.