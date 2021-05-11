American Axle to be sole supplier of truck axles at GM plant in Canada

American Axle & Manufacturing will be the sole supplier of front and rear pickup axles for trucks built at General Motors’ Oshawa, Ont., plant when production begins there later this year.

The new business for American Axle is in addition to its current supply of axles to GM’s full-size pickup assembly facilities in Indiana, Michigan and Mexico.

GM plans to begin full-size truck production in Oshawa sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. The automaker hasn’t said which models — the GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado — Oshawa will build, only that “the plant will be flexible.”

American Axle said in a statement that the new work “continues to leverage AAM’s strategic partnership with GM.” The supplier originally spun off from GM in 1994.

“This is a critical part of our business and integral to our two-pronged approach to support both internal combustion and battery electric/hybrid vehicles with the industry’s leading driveline technology,” American Axle CEO David Dauch said in a statement.