American Axle 2Q net income, revenue fall

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. on Friday reported a 65 percent drop in second-quarter net income due to softer-than-expected sales, prompting the supplier to lowered its full-year outlook.

The supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems reported second-quarter net income of $52.5 million, or $0.45 per share, on revenue of $1.7 billion, compared with net income of $151.1 million, or $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion during the second quarter of 2018.

American Axle is a major supplier to General Motors, which represented 41 percent of the part maker's 2018 net sales, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which represented 13 percent of net sales in 2018, according to its annual report. It supplies products for light trucks and SUVs for both automakers.

Shares of the supplier plummeted 14.9 percent Friday to $9.38 in Friday trading.

American Axle CEO David C. Dauch said in a statement that the company "exited the second quarter with softer sales than anticipated and we expect this to continue to impact us in the second half of 2019."

Sales during the quarter fell across all three of the company's divisions — driveline, metal forming and casting.

American Axle cut its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $6.9 billion to $7 billion from a previous range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion, citing "lower metal market pass throughs" and projected lower production volumes for customer programs, particularly in China.

American Axle ranks No. 40 on the Automotive News list of top 100 global suppliers with 2018 sales to automakers of $7.27 billion.