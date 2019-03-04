Adient parts ways with 2 execs, signaling changes by new CEO

Byron Foster left, and Brian Grady: Departed Adient

DETROIT — Two senior executives at automotive seating supplier Adient parted ways with the company last week.

A spokeswoman for Adient told Automotive News on Monday that Byron Foster, executive vice president overseeing the seats and mechanisms business, and Brian Grady, vice president of the commercial business, stepped down on Friday, effective immediately.

The supplier's seat structures and mechanisms business will report to CEO Doug Del Grosso on an interim basis until a successor is named. Commercial teams will report to their respective regions.

Adient disclosed in an regulatory filing on Friday that Foster has yet to enter a separation agreement with the company.

The resignations signal the first management changes since Del Grosso took the reins of the company on Oct. 1. Del Grosso, 57, has experience as a top executive at several major suppliers and developed a reputation as a turnaround specialist. Before joining Adient, he was CEO Chassix and Henniges Automotive. He also held top posts at TRW Automotive and Lear Corp., where he left as president at age 45 in 2007.

Adient would not comment further on the management changes.

Foster presided over Adient's engineering, manufacturing, program management, quality, procurement and supply chain functions, according to his Adient profile, which has since been removed from the company's website. He previously led the supplier's seating just-in-time manufacturing, foam and trim businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, before his most recent role.

Foster also held a variety of leadership positions at Johnson Controls Inc. before the company spun off Adient in 2016. He began his career at Westinghouse Electric Co.

Grady was responsible for the supplier's global customers, specialty seating, innovation and marketing, according to his Adient profile, which also has been removed. He had held a number of leadership positions at Johnson Controls.

Operational hardships

Adient has struggled recently to overcome operational and launch inefficiencies.

The supplier announced in early February that earnings before interest and taxes fell 47 percent to $54 million, while revenue during the fiscal first quarter grew 1.1 percent to $4.15 billion.

"After completing a comprehensive assessment during the first 100 days of my tenure, there are no structural reasons Adient's margins should not be comparable to its peers," Del Grosso said then. "We are taking actions to improve our financial performance and expect to see improvement in the second half of FY19 compared with first half FY19."

Consequently, the supplier adjusted its 2019 projections to reflect softer new-vehicle markets in China and a decline in business in Europe. It expects $16.5 billion-$16.7 billion in revenue in 2019, down from 2018's $17.4 billion.

In December, Adient said it would shut down a plant in Charlotte, Mich., and lay off 212 employees, starting this month.

The supplier also scrapped a $100 million plan to move its headquarters to downtown Detroit last June.

Adient, based in Plymouth, Mich., ranks No. 11 on Automotive News' list of the top global parts suppliers, with global sales to automakers of $16.2 billion in 2017.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive