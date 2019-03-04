Adient parts ways with 2 execs, signaling changes by new CEO

DETROIT — Two senior executives at automotive seating supplier Adient parted ways with the company last week.

A spokeswoman for Adient told Automotive News on Monday that Byron Foster, executive vice president overseeing the seats and mechanisms business, and Brian Grady, vice president of the commercial business, stepped down on Friday, effective immediately.

The supplier's seat structures and mechanisms business will report to CEO Doug Del Grosso on an interim basis until a successor is named. Commercial teams will report to their respective regions.

Adient disclosed in an regulatory filing on Friday that Foster has yet to enter a separation agreement with the company.

The resignations signal the first management changes since Del Grosso took the reins of the company on Oct. 1. Del Grosso, 57, has experience as a top executive at several major suppliers and developed a reputation as a turnaround specialist. Before joining Adient, he was CEO Chassix and Henniges Automotive. He also held top posts at TRW Automotive and Lear Corp., where he left as president at age 45 in 2007.

Adient would not comment further on the management changes.