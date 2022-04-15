2022 Automotive News PACE Awards finalists

Advances in electric vehicles, EV batteries and recharging, automated driving and more have made it to the finalist phase of the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards.

PACE judges will review the innovations of 31 finalists for the awards, to be presented at a ceremony on Sept. 19 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

In addition, 23 entries have been chosen as finalists for the 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot award.

The PACE Awards, now in their 28th year, are given to suppliers in recognition of a technological innovation in product or process that has reached the commercial market.

The PACEpilot award recognizes pre- commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.

The 2022 Automotive News PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:

■ American Axle & Manufacturing

Detroit

P3 two-speed electric drive technology

■ Aptiv

Carmel, Ind.

Aptiv central vehicle controller

■ Bright Way Vision

Tirat Carmel, Israel

Night and all-weather automotive camera

■ CabinAir

Stockholm

Connected health zone system for vehicles

■ Continental

Auburn Hills, Mich.

CoSmA — Digital vehicle access based on ultra-wideband radio technology

■ Continental

Auburn Hills, Mich.

MK C2 one-box brake system

■ Dana Inc.

Maumee, Ohio

Spicer electrified e-propulsion and e-power system

■ Dana Inc.

Maumee, Ohio

Dana TM4 Tautronic X1 inverter for powersports

■ Dana Inc.

Maumee, Ohio

Metallic bipolar plates with integrated metal bead seal for fuel cells

■ DuPont

Auburn Hills, Mich.

High damping PA66 polymer

■ Dürr Systems Inc.

Southfield, Mich.

Overspray-free paint application

■ Eberspaecher Controls North America

Brighton, Mich.

Fail operational power module and redundant integrated power sensor

■ Faurecia

Auburn Hills, Mich.

PREPO 3

■ Fives Cinetic Corp.

Farmington Hills, Mich.

NCW550 parts washer

■ Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies

Plymouth, Mich.

DIAvent high-flow pressure compensation valve

■ Innolith Technologies

Basel, Switzerland

Next-generation battery cell

■ Joyson Safety Systems

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Pyrotechnic battery disconnect for electric and hybrid electric vehicles

■ Magna

Troy, Mich.

Auto-adjusting balance blocks

■ Magna

Troy, Mich.

Augmented reality quality inspection system

■ Magna

Newmarket, Ontario

SmartAccess power door with Haptronik motion control

■ Magna

Newmarket, Ontario

ICON 4D digital radar

■ Martinrea International US Inc.

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Brake lines with graphene-reinforced materials

■ Nexteer Automotive

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Automated steering actuator

■ Nvidia

Santa Clara, Calif.

DRIVE Hyperion autonomous-vehicle development platform

■ Sonatus Inc.

Sunnyvale, Calif.

Digital Dynamics vehicle platform

■ TE Connectivity

Berwyn, Pa.

TENDUR surface plating for high-performance EV charging

■ Tenneco

Southfield, Mich.

OptiCheKK — LED light check to ensure sound cooling gallery of high-performance pistons

■ Valeo

Cergy-Pontoise, France

Dual-mass flywheel pendulum damper

■ Vayyar Imaging

Yehud-Monosson, Israel

4D imaging radar for rider assistance system

■ Yazaki Corp.

Susono City, Japan

Narrow-focus lens technology for an optical communication system

■ Yazaki Corp.

Susono City, Japan

Flexible wire with improved routing