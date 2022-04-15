2022 Automotive News PACE Awards finalists

Advances in electric vehicles, EV batteries and recharging, automated driving and more have made it to the finalist phase of the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards.

PACE judges will review the innovations of 31 finalists for the awards, to be presented at a ceremony on Sept. 19 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

In addition, 23 entries have been chosen as finalists for the 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot award.

The PACE Awards, now in their 28th year, are given to suppliers in recognition of a technological innovation in product or process that has reached the commercial market.

The PACEpilot award recognizes pre- commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.

The 2022 Automotive News PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:

American Axle & Manufacturing
Detroit
P3 two-speed electric drive technology

Aptiv
Carmel, Ind.
Aptiv central vehicle controller

Bright Way Vision
Tirat Carmel, Israel
Night and all-weather automotive camera

CabinAir
Stockholm
Connected health zone system for vehicles

Continental
Auburn Hills, Mich.
CoSmA — Digital vehicle access based on ultra-wideband radio technology

Continental
Auburn Hills, Mich.
MK C2 one-box brake system

Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Spicer electrified e-propulsion and e-power system

Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Dana TM4 Tautronic X1 inverter for powersports

Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Metallic bipolar plates with integrated metal bead seal for fuel cells

DuPont
Auburn Hills, Mich.
High damping PA66 polymer

Dürr Systems Inc.
Southfield, Mich.
Overspray-free paint application

Eberspaecher Controls North America
Brighton, Mich.
Fail operational power module and redundant integrated power sensor

Faurecia
Auburn Hills, Mich.
PREPO 3

Fives Cinetic Corp.
Farmington Hills, Mich.
NCW550 parts washer

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies
Plymouth, Mich.
DIAvent high-flow pressure compensation valve

Innolith Technologies
Basel, Switzerland
Next-generation battery cell

Joyson Safety Systems
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Pyrotechnic battery disconnect for electric and hybrid electric vehicles

Magna
Troy, Mich.
Auto-adjusting balance blocks

Magna
Troy, Mich.
Augmented reality quality inspection system

Magna
Newmarket, Ontario
SmartAccess power door with Haptronik motion control

Magna
Newmarket, Ontario
ICON 4D digital radar

Martinrea International US Inc.
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Brake lines with graphene-reinforced materials

Nexteer Automotive
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Automated steering actuator

Nvidia
Santa Clara, Calif.
DRIVE Hyperion autonomous-vehicle development platform

Sonatus Inc.
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Digital Dynamics vehicle platform

TE Connectivity
Berwyn, Pa.
TENDUR surface plating for high-performance EV charging

Tenneco
Southfield, Mich.
OptiCheKK — LED light check to ensure sound cooling gallery of high-performance pistons

Valeo
Cergy-Pontoise, France
Dual-mass flywheel pendulum damper

Vayyar Imaging
Yehud-Monosson, Israel
4D imaging radar for rider assistance system

Yazaki Corp.
Susono City, Japan
Narrow-focus lens technology for an optical communication system

Yazaki Corp.
Susono City, Japan
Flexible wire with improved routing

The finalists for the 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot awards are:

ABC Technologies Inc.
Toronto
Variable cooling technology for blow molding

American Axle & Manufacturing
Detroit
Integrated 3-in-1 wheel-end electric drive

Antenna
Hackensack, N.J.
Ground positioning radar

Algolux Inc.
Montreal
Eos embedded perception software

Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Electric beam axle

Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Composite battery enclosure with thermal management

Eaton
Galesburg, Mich.
Breaktor circuit protection technology

Faurecia
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Immersive display

HEVO Inc.
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Wireless EV charging

Hitachi Astemo
Sunbury, Ohio
Vehicle coordinated control

Hyundai Mobis
Seoul
10-degree dual actuator rear-wheel-steering system

International Automotive Components Group
Ebersberg, Germany
Audio glass

Lear Corp.
Southfield, Mich.
Distributed occupant safety system

Magna
Troy, Mich.
Aural 5R alloy

MCi, A Flex Company
Farmington Hills, Mich.
Lidar clean and protect

Micron
Folsom, Calif.
ASIL D functional safety

Nexteer Automotive
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Road surface detection software

NODAR
Boston
Hammerhead camera-based ?3D vision platform

Plastic Omnium
Levallois-Perret, France
4D imaging radar

Sonatus Inc.
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Vehicle automation manager

Tula Technology
San Jose, Calif.
Dynamic motor drive

U.S. Bank
Minneapolis
Retail 24/7 instant payment option

Woodbridge
Troy, Mich.
TrimVisible BIO Foam

