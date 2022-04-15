2022 Automotive News PACE Awards finalists

Advances in electric vehicles, EV batteries and recharging, automated driving and more have made it to the finalist phase of the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards.
PACE judges will review the innovations of 31 finalists for the awards, to be presented at a ceremony on Sept. 19 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.
In addition, 23 entries have been chosen as finalists for the 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot award.
The PACE Awards, now in their 28th year, are given to suppliers in recognition of a technological innovation in product or process that has reached the commercial market.
The PACEpilot award recognizes pre- commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.
The 2022 Automotive News PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:
■ American Axle & Manufacturing
Detroit
P3 two-speed electric drive technology
■ Aptiv
Carmel, Ind.
Aptiv central vehicle controller
■ Bright Way Vision
Tirat Carmel, Israel
Night and all-weather automotive camera
■ CabinAir
Stockholm
Connected health zone system for vehicles
■ Continental
Auburn Hills, Mich.
CoSmA — Digital vehicle access based on ultra-wideband radio technology
■ Continental
Auburn Hills, Mich.
MK C2 one-box brake system
■ Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Spicer electrified e-propulsion and e-power system
■ Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Dana TM4 Tautronic X1 inverter for powersports
■ Dana Inc.
Maumee, Ohio
Metallic bipolar plates with integrated metal bead seal for fuel cells
■ DuPont
Auburn Hills, Mich.
High damping PA66 polymer
■ Dürr Systems Inc.
Southfield, Mich.
Overspray-free paint application
■ Eberspaecher Controls North America
Brighton, Mich.
Fail operational power module and redundant integrated power sensor
■ Faurecia
Auburn Hills, Mich.
PREPO 3
■ Fives Cinetic Corp.
Farmington Hills, Mich.
NCW550 parts washer
■ Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies
Plymouth, Mich.
DIAvent high-flow pressure compensation valve
■ Innolith Technologies
Basel, Switzerland
Next-generation battery cell
■ Joyson Safety Systems
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Pyrotechnic battery disconnect for electric and hybrid electric vehicles
■ Magna
Troy, Mich.
Auto-adjusting balance blocks
■ Magna
Troy, Mich.
Augmented reality quality inspection system
■ Magna
Newmarket, Ontario
SmartAccess power door with Haptronik motion control
■ Magna
Newmarket, Ontario
ICON 4D digital radar
■ Martinrea International US Inc.
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Brake lines with graphene-reinforced materials
■ Nexteer Automotive
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Automated steering actuator
■ Nvidia
Santa Clara, Calif.
DRIVE Hyperion autonomous-vehicle development platform
■ Sonatus Inc.
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Digital Dynamics vehicle platform
■ TE Connectivity
Berwyn, Pa.
TENDUR surface plating for high-performance EV charging
■ Tenneco
Southfield, Mich.
OptiCheKK — LED light check to ensure sound cooling gallery of high-performance pistons
■ Valeo
Cergy-Pontoise, France
Dual-mass flywheel pendulum damper
■ Vayyar Imaging
Yehud-Monosson, Israel
4D imaging radar for rider assistance system
■ Yazaki Corp.
Susono City, Japan
Narrow-focus lens technology for an optical communication system
■ Yazaki Corp.
Susono City, Japan
Flexible wire with improved routing