11 suppliers win 12 Automotive News PACE Awards

The 2022 PACE Award also cites 12 suppliers as Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch for their early development work on emerging technologies. These include HEVO Inc. of Brooklyn for a wireless EV charging program, a program by Nodar of Boston to commercialize a camera-based 3D vision platform, and a new 10-degree dual-actuator rear-wheel steering system from South Korea's Hyundai Mobis.
The 12 citations for 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch include:
American Axle & Manufacturing
Detroit
Integrated three-in-one wheel-end electric drive
ABC Technologies Inc.
Toronto
Variable cooling technology for blow molding
Algolux Inc.
Montreal
Eos embedded perception software
Eaton
Galesburg, Mich.
Breaktor circuit protection technology
HEVO Inc.
Brooklyn
Wireless EV charging
Hyundai Mobis
Seoul, South Korea
10-degree dual-actuator rear-wheel steering system
Lear Corp.
Southfield, Mich.
Distributed occupant safety system
Magna
Troy, Mich.
Aural 5R alloy
Nodar
Boston
Hammerhead™ camera-based 3D vision platform
Plastic Omnium
Levallois-Perret, France
4D imaging radar
Tula Technology
San Jose, Calif.
Dynamic motor drive
Woodbridge
Troy, Mich.
TrimVisible BIO foam