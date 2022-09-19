11 suppliers win 12 Automotive News PACE Awards

The Automotive News PACE Award, now in its 28th year, recognizes supplier innovations that make it into commercial use.

This year's recognitions, awarded by an independent panel of PACE judges, range from Aptiv and NVIDIA's advances in developing software-defined vehicles, to a more flexible way to run wires through a vehicle in assembly from Yazaki, and Dürr Systems' faster and more precise way to paint vehicles in two colors.

Supplier innovation is in the industry spotlight right now with automakers under pressure to deliver new-era powertrains, faster development of new models, lower manufacturing costs and software-based product enhancements.

Separately, the PACE Award program recognized three technology partnerships between suppliers and their OEM customers resulting in advancements that reached the marketplace.

The Automotive News PACE Innovation Partnership winners include:

BMW Group's collaboration with Continental to produce Digital Vehicle Access to incorporate ultrawide-band smartphone capabilities.

Hyundai Motor Co.'s partnership with Sonatus to develop its Digital Dynamics software-defined vehicle platform.

Mercedes-AMG's partnership with American Axle & Manufacturing to produce P3 two-speed electric drive technology.

2022 Automotive News PACE Award winners are:

American Axle & Manufacturing

Detroit

P3 two-speed electric drive technology

Aptiv

Carmel, Ind.

Central vehicle controller

Continental

Auburn Hills, Mich.

MK C2 one-box brake system

Dana Inc.

Maumee, Ohio

Spicer electrified e-propulsion and e-power system

Dürr Systems Inc.

Southfield, Mich.

Overspray-free paint application

Joyson Safety Systems

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Pyrotechnic battery disconnect

Magna

Troy, Mich.

Auto-adjusting balance blocks for stamping

Martinrea International U.S. Inc.

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Brake lines with GrapheneGuard

NVIDIA

Santa Clara, Calif.

DRIVE Hyperion

Valeo

Cergy Pontoise, France

Dual-mass flywheel pendulum damper

Yazaki Corp.

Susono City, Japan

Narrow focus lens technology

Yazaki Corp.

Susono City, Japan

Flexible wire with improved routing in the vehicle