Understand You Are Good Enough

Marisstella Marinkovic was born in the former Yugoslavia — on an island in what is now Croatia — immigrating with her parents to the U.S. when she was three and a half years old. After an award-winning career in the advertising and marketing world, in March 2023 she was named vice president and CMO for Nissan U.S., overseeing marketing communications and media, customer experience, brand and product marketing. That includes everything from traditional advertising to the brand’s app and website, dealer digital programs, experiential marketing and partnerships.