Unlocking success: Expert insights on maximizing dealership value and navigating sales in 2024

For many dealers, figuring out whether or not to sell their dealerships is one of the most important decisions they’ll ever make. What factors should they consider? Is it still a good time to sell? And what value does an adviser bring to the table? Here Farid Ahmad, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DSMA – an automotive intelligence and mergers-and-acquisitions advisory service with more than 1,000 years of combined industry experience – brings clarity to this complex process. DSMA has performed more than 1,700 valuations and completed more than 425 transactions in North America.