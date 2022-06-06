Unlocking new opportunities in F&I with digital retailing

To contend with the pandemic, dealers have embraced digital-retail processes much faster than otherwise expected. And they’ve greatly benefitted finance departments by speeding up the F&I process – long a notable pain point for consumers. What makes digital F&I processes better than traditional methods? Do dealerships that successfully adopt these processes share any common traits? And could these digital processes potentially even make F&I managers obsolete? A panel of industry experts – Jonathan Jordan from JM&A Group, Scott Penn from EasyCare, a APCO Holdings Brand and Jeff Strickland from Assurant – offers some penetrating insights and analysis as they answer these and other questions.