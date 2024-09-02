Understand what gen Z car-buyers want: Strategies for success

Gen Zers have developed a reputation as an inexperienced, easily influenced, hard-to-reach and even harder-to-please generation of consumers. But it’s time to recalibrate perceptions. With roughly 6.4 million adult Gen Zers looking to buy or lease a vehicle in the next 12 months,1 automakers and dealerships must better understand this cohort of auto-purchasers. Claire Frick, Senior Strategist, Performance Marketing at Ansira, a global marketing technology and solutions company, offers some insightful intel that will help dealers build foundational and transformational strategies for appealing to these unique consumers.