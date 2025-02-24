Transforming car buying: How Amazon aims to transform automotive retail

As Amazon enters the automotive retail market and offers online automotive shopping through Amazon Autos, it’s understandable that dealers may be concerned about competition from the retailing giant. But as Fan Jin, the Director and General Manager of Amazon Autos explains here, Amazon’s intent is to partner with dealers and complement their retailing efforts. By serving as a digital storefront, Amazon Autos can strengthen dealers’ reach while at the same time bringing to the car-buying process the convenience and transparency for which Amazon is famous.