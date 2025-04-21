The key to Swarovski Mobility’s designs for luxury cars? Creative collaboration and first-class materials

For the last 130 years, Swarovski has enjoyed global status in jewelry, fashion, entertainment and art, but less anticipated was its segue into the automotive industry in 2016. The move, however, has proved revolutionary. We’re not talking about the incorporation of crystal solely as a decorative element – oftentimes it is integration of crystal with seriously smart technology. The outcome is high-end vehicle interiors and exteriors that offer highly personalized, much sought-after, functional luxury – a sleekly minimalist aesthetic with a state-of-the-art human-machine interface. This combination of aesthetics and functionality is critical in the heady world of prestige cars, where innovation is valued only if it delivers equally impressive performance, not just luxury looks.