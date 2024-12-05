Q & A with Ahmed Iqbal, TikTok Head of Industry - Automotive

Q: What is the connection between TikTok and the auto industry? A: First, TikTok offers a ton of content for car enthusiasts, including make and model reviews, electric vehicle reviews, and more. In fact, we over-index on EV content. According to a survey by GWI, 33% of the TikTok auto audience has watched EV content on the platform.¹ Second, the entire consumer journey is taking place on TikTok. User behaviors show us that people come to the platform to search for car content, especially when learning about a particular model or in the market to purchase or lease a new vehicle. In a recent study we commissioned, we found that 56% of the TikTok audience comes to the platform to watch car reviews and discover model-specific content.² Third, we are seeing greater engagement with the platform across all three tiers of the auto ecosystem, from OEMs to regional and local dealer marketing groups to individual dealers. They’re using the platform to inform, to educate, to entertain, to storytell, and to generate sales traffic. For example, OEMs often use TikTok for product launches or to communicate tentpole moments. Regional and local dealer marketing groups use it to share information about retail sales events. And we’ve seen individual dealers go viral with engaging and memorable creative executions. TikTok is truly having an impact across all tiers of the automotive industry.