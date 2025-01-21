New technology helps dealers leverage data trapped in silos

Car dealers are very good at capturing data about their customers. But it’s a challenge to tap into and use that data when it’s siloed and stored across multiple platforms. The solution? Customer data platforms (CDPs) that unify all that data across all dealership platforms. That, in turn, creates an accessible and actionable resource the dealership can use to more effectively turn leads into sales. Brad Title, president of Gubagoo, explains how CDPs can significantly boost dealerships’ performance.