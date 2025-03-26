Navigating automotive workforce disruption: Insights from Randstad RiseSmart’s Mario Konzack

For nearly four years, Mario Konzack has served as Head of Sales for Randstad RiseSmart in Germany, one of the world’s leading companies in talent mobility, outplacement and career development. He played a pivotal role in implementing successful and fair personnel restructuring and downsizing measures to support employees in their professional transition. At Randstad RiseSmart, Mario combines his personal consulting expertise with state-of-the-art technology, such as the pioneering Tech & Touch approach.