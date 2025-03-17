Navigate the M&A process and stand out: Sound advice for first-time dealership buyers

Buying a car dealership is a complicated and complex process, even for experienced dealers. But it can be especially daunting for first-time buyers, who must navigate a gauntlet of challenges–including some that often are overlooked. How should first-time buyers prepare for this process? What should they look for in a dealership? And how can they best compete against larger and more experienced dealership groups? Farid Ahmad, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of DSMA, a leading automotive intelligence and mergers-and-acquisitions adviser, answers these questions and more. His insights provide a blueprint for first-time buyers to follow on their way to a successful acquisition.