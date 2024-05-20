How to leverage data-driven analytics to drive dealership sales

As dealerships jockey for position in the highly competitive automotive retail industry, many have not yet adopted the latest data driven solutions available to dealers – in particular, solutions that deliver near-real time defection insights. Defection insights that are integrated into a dealership’s customer relationship management system can help retailers streamline their sales processes, improve a customer’s car-buying experience and enhance the impact of sales training initiatives. Here Eric DeMont, Global Product Director for Dealership Solutions at Urban Science, a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm, explains how dealers can leverage defection insights to increase close rates and decrease defection and drive share.