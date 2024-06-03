Driving Success: Dick Patterson on RRR Automotive Group’s sale process to Group 1 Automotive led by Kerrigan Advisors

RRR Automotive Group, founded by Dick Patterson and Robert Hisaoka in the 1990s, is one of the most valuable import groups in the mid-Atlantic region. Based in Maryland, the group included Toyota of Bowie, Kia of Bowie, Honda of Owings Mills, Honda of Greenbelt, College Park Hyundai, Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza (one of the nation’s few stand-alone Toyota certified centers) and three collision centers. In 2024, Kerrigan Advisors represented RRR Automotive Group in its sale to Group 1 Automotive.