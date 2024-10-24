Is it getting harder to buy a dealership in North America?

The market for dealership sales and acquisitions in Canada has been buffeted by strong headwinds in the form of high interest rates, inflation and the banking industry’s diminished confidence in the auto retail sector. But by following some basic best practices, both prospective sellers and buyers alike can more effectively navigate the complexities of complicated deals – and create mutually beneficial transactions. Farid Ahmad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DSMA, offers some insights and advice – and points out the most active regional markets that are primed for acquisitions.