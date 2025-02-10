How Rita Case built a top automotive group through innovation & community impact

At Haig Partners, we have the privilege of working alongside some of the most influential and dynamic leaders in automotive retail. One such leader is Rita Case, the Owner and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, a powerhouse with 12 dealerships spanning South Florida and Atlanta. In a recent conversation, Alan Haig had the opportunity to hear firsthand how Rita and her late husband, Rick Case, built one of the most successful dealership groups in the country through relentless innovation, exceptional customer service, and an unwavering commitment to their community.