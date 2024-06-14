How to harness digital retailing for seamless customer experiences

There is no doubt that digital retailing in the automotive industry is here to stay. Yet many dealerships still struggle to smoothly adopt digital tools and provide a frictionless experience for customers. What can dealers do to ease the transition? And what benefits does digital retailing provide, for both dealers and customers? Here John Currado, President of taq Automotive Intelligence, provides some insights, including why it is important to offer customers a seamless car-buying experience that mimics what they have come to expect from other retailers.