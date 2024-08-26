How digital is driving a faster, better wholesale experience for dealers

The imperatives of the pandemic propelled the auto industry to hit the accelerator on the digital transition. That certainly was the case in the way that dealers bought and sold vehicles at wholesale. And the change has just started, thanks to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. OPENLANE has been at the forefront of this transition for years. Its CEO, Peter Kelly, offers insights on where vehicle wholesaling stands today, where it’s headed and what dealers can do to not just keep pace but stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.