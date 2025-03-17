How dealerships can attract – and then keep – talented employees

Q: Many dealership positions don’t lend themselves to working remotely or even a hybrid home/office situation. How can dealerships overcome this limitation and appeal to employees for whom the five-days-a-week office presence is unattractive? Chris Schaufele: Establishing a distinct EVP – or employee value proposition - is key for every organization. No matter the requirements, every organization has an EVP; and if you don’t define one formally, it will get defined for you. For dealerships, there are limited opportunities for remote or hybrid work arrangements.